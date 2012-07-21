Japanese celebrate Valentine's Day with insect sweets
TOKYO, Feb 13 Tired of the usual box of chocolates? Try a bug cocktail or a caramel creepy crawly for Valentine's Day.
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 21 Saudi Savola Group posted a 48 percent rise in its second quarter net profit, a bourse statement on Saturday.
The firm, which owns the Middle East's biggest sugar refining business, made 341.3 million riyals ($90.9 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 230.7 million riyals in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)
GANGTOK, India, Feb 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Decades after farmers on India's plains flocked to the “Green Revolution”, reliant on chemical fertilisers to drive agricultural growth, the northeast Himalayan state of Sikkim is trying its luck with organic farming – a pull for young, green-minded entrepreneurs who could help get the produce to market.
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market