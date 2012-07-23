* Euro zone crisis, China slowdown/exports drag

* Salzgitter already given profit warning

* ArcelorMittal seen meeting own core earnings f'cast

* Results could be cue for 10 pct sector profit downgrades

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, July 23 Salzgitter AG's (SZGG.DE) profit warning and Outokumpu Oyj's (OUT1V.HE) quarterly loss are the bleak precursors to upcoming results from European steelmakers, beset by lower demand and clinging to hopes of a pick-up after the typical summer lull.

ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's largest steel producer, has already said it is considering cutting more capacity in Europe to tackle oversupply and shrinking demand.

Brokers expect the Luxembourg-based company, whose output is more than double that of its nearest rival, to meet its pledge that core earnings (EBITDA) will be higher in the first half than in the second half of 2011. [ID:nL6E8IKFB1]

However, they see further weakness over the current quarter and question whether the group will have a solid enough final three months to meet already-revised analyst estimates.

Commerzbank said ArcelorMittal's results, due on Wednesday, could be a catalyst for the market to cut 2012 core earnings expectations for the sector as a whole by some 10 percent.

Steelmakers globally are struggling with falling demand in Europe and Japan and slowing growth in China, the world's largest producer and consumer. The only bright spot has been a pick-up in the Americas.

ArcelorMittal's earnings and shares are normally more volatile than those of many peers, given greater exposure to spot prices and greater output of commodity steel. It is also more tied to weaker southern European countries and to construction, a sector that has not yet recovered from the 2008 crash.

ThyssenKrupp AG (TKAG.DE) and Voestalpine AG (VOES.VI) have less cyclical non-steel businesses and their steel goes primarily to the more buoyant auto sector, or is highly specialised.

However, weakness has spread north from the southern euro zone nations hit hardest by the debt crisis, infecting the previously strong auto sector. [ID:nL6E8I2G4E] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For related graphics: Steel production: link.reuters.com/zyv25s Steel, iron ore prices: r.reuters.com/qah72s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

STEEL SPECIALISTS, STAINLESS ALSO HIT

ArcelorMittal shares are 14 percent down in the year to date and 30 percent off an early February peak. They are trading at similar levels to the trough of 2009, when the sector faced an unprecedented halving of demand.

Salzgitter is 24 percent down year-to-date, given a extra push from last month's profit warning, while ThyssenKrupp is 17 percent weaker. [ID:nL6E8HQJ95]

Only Austria's Voestalpine, shielded by having engineering divisions and making specialised steel for use in tools and oil exploration, has proved resistant, its shares only off 5 percent.

Its chief executive said earlier this month that its plants would run at full capacity over the summer but warned that the greatest uncertainty came not from the euro zone debt crisis but from China's declining growth outlook.

The World Steel Association has forecast Chinese steel demand will ease to 4.0 percent this year and next after a 6.2 percent expansion in 2011, with the Chinese government trying to rebalance its economy and contain a real estate bubble.

China's Baosteel 600019.SZ cut prices for August earlier this month, suggesting it lacks confidence in the near-term outlook. Its pricing decisions are regarded as a bellwether for the industry.

Chinese exports have risen to their highest level in three years, flooding Asian markets with supplies and squeezing margins. [ID:nL4E8IF06G]

UNDER PRESSURE

The brightest spot is North America, but producers there are under pressure from a surge in foreign imports. Nucor Corp (NUE.N) for instance has already reported second-quarter profit dropped by almost two-thirds. [ID:nL2E8IJ3SX]

For ArcelorMittal there are echoes of the 2008-2009 crisis, even if the drop of demand is not as acute. Then as now, there is a focus on the company's debt, which rose in the first quarter.

ArcelorMittal has pledged to bring its borrowings down, helped by disposing of non-core assets, such as its holding in Turkey's Erdemir (EREGL.IS).

For stainless steel makers, the general economic gloom and uncertainty is little alleviated by declining prices of nickel, a key input for many stainless grades, given that distributors have held off buying in the hope of even cheaper prices in the months ahead.

Stainless makers also face having to write down the value of their nickel inventories. Benchmark nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 have fallen by more than 25 percent since early February.

Aperam, the former stainless steel business of ArcelorMittal, had said second-quarter core earnings would be similar to those of the first quarter, but analysts are braced for a deterioration. [ID:nL6E8IKFAW]

They too are hoping a recovery will kick in early in the fourth quarter.

Following is a table of scheduled company results:

Steel

July 25 - ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS)

Aug 6-9 - NLMK (NLMK.MM)

Aug 7 - Voestalpine (VOES.VI)

Aug 10 - ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE)

Aug 14 - Salzgitter (SZGG.DE)

Aug 29 - Severstal (CHMF.MM)

Aug 30 - Evraz (EVRE.L)

Stainless steel

July 24 - Aperam APAM.LUAPAM.AS0

July 25 - Acerinox (ACX.MC)

(Editing by David Holmes)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com)(+32 2 287 6838)(Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: STEELMAKERS EARNINGS/EUROPE

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.