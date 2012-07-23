PORT LOUIS, July 23 Mauritius-based luxury hotel group Sun Resorts made a pretax loss for the first half of the year and warned tough trading conditions are likely to continue, blaming a strong rupee and fewer tourist arrivals from Europe.

Sun Resorts swung to a pretax loss of 21.4 million rupees ($688,100) in the first six months to June 30, down from a profit of 40.9 million rupees a year earlier.

Sun Resorts said the next quarter would remain difficult as the growth in tourist arrivals is expected to be subdued given the tough trading conditions and a shrinkage in the air access capacity to Mauritius.

The hotel group said the rupee strength and the cost of the air fare to Mauritius remained major issues for the company's financial performance.

The euro zone's debt woes have hit the island's tourist industry, which generates about 10 percent of Mauritius's gross domestic product. European tourists account for two thirds of arrivals.

"The depreciation of the euro and the Rand against the Rupee in this quarter did not help although we have noted a slight adjustment in the rupee exchange rate this month," Sun Resorts said in a statement.

Earnings per share fell to 0.04 rupee from 0.60 rupee a year earlier. ($1 = 31.1000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Jon Loades-Carter)