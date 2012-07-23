(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

FRANKFURT, July 23 SolarWorld SWVG.DE, Germany's No.2 solar company, renegotiated 375 million euros

($456 million) in loan agreements with its lenders, at a time when many of its troubled peers have difficulties in refinancing.

The company said that covenants had been adjusted and that liquid funds stood at 320 million euros at the end of the second quarter. More than 130 million euros of loans had been paid back, it said.

"SolarWorld has strengthened financial stability for the company by means of these agreements," Chief Financial Officer Philipp Koecke said in a statement on Monday.

Following the news, shares in SolarWorld rose 5.1 percent to the top of Frankfurt's technology index .TECDAX. SMA Solar (S92G.DE), Germany's top solar group, was also up 1.3 percent.

"This is good news and also lifts other solar stocks," a trader said.

"It's another question how sustainable the share price move is. The crisis in the solar industry remains, above all those regarding China."

The solar sector has come under intense pressure from fierce competition from Asian rivals, overcapacity and falling government subsidies for solar power.

This has driven some players out of business, including German players such as Solon SOOG.DE and Q-Cells QCEG.DE, that filed for insolvency after months of talks with creditors and banks.

($1 = 0.8219 euros)

