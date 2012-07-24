(Adds press digest)
MONEY SUPPLY
Romania's central bank is expected to release money supply
data for June.
CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
Romania's constitutional court meets on Tuesday to discuss
challenges made by opposition Democrat Liberals against laws
organising a July 29 referendum to impeach President Traian
Basescu. Agerpres
PRIME MINISTER
Prime Minister Victor Ponta is expected to meet
representatives of local and foreign chambers of commerce.
CEE MARKETS
Romania's persistent political turmoil pushed the leu to a
new record low against the euro on Monday, while in neighbouring
Hungary the forint fell as the market factored in the chance of
an interest rate cut on Tuesday.
BRD
Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by
France's Societe Generale, will have to name another
CEO after Alexandre Maymat, who was waiting for approval from
the central bank to take office, decided to leave Romania.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
DACIA SALES
Sales of Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault
, were down 24 percent on the year in the first half on
the local market, to 9,700 cars. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
REFERENDUM
Opposition Democrat Liberal Party holds meeting on Tuesday
to discuss their strategy for the referendum.
Evenimentul Zilei, Page 5
