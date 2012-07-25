Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

EXPLOSION AT PGE POWER PLANT

A coal dust explosion hit Poland's top utility PGE Turow lignite power plant late on Tuesday, sparking a fire that caused a shutdown of three out of eight blocks of the plant responsible for 7 percent of the country's power supply.

STATE BUDGET

Poland will not be able to cut this year's budget deficit below 3 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) as revenues are shrinking faster than expected, Rzeczpospolita reported citing analysts.

LOTOS

Poland No.2 refiner Lotos is seen as the favourite to buy shale gas exploration licences from ExxonMobil, which decided to exit Poland last month, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without citing its sources.

POLIMEX

Banks and holders of bonds issued by the troubled builder will most likely give the group four months to resolve its liquidity problems, daily Puls Biznesu reported without citing its sources.

NESTE OIL

Finnish refiner Neste has approached Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen with an offer to sell its chain of fuel stations, which has also attracted the interest of Lotos, Puls Biznesu reported without citing its sources.

*****

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX