BUCHAREST, July 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
RALLIES
* Opposition Democrat Liberal Party will hold a rally in
Bucharest on Thursday to support suspended President Traian
Basescu before an impeachment referendum scheduled for Sunday.
The party will promote a strategy to boycott the referendum.
* Ruling Social Liberal Union will hold a rally against the
suspended president in Bucharest on Thursday. Adevarul, Page 3
ROMANIAN PM TESTS LIMITS OF EU'S PATIENCE
Romania's government has a good chance of ousting President
Traian Basescu in a referendum this weekend but after pushing
the European Union's patience to the limit, it will have to
tread carefully as it tightens its grip on power.
ROMANIA 6-MONTH DEFICIT MEETS IMF TARGET
Romania ran a consolidated budget deficit of 1.1 percent of
gross domestic product in the first half of 2012, in line with a
cap agreed with the International Monetary Fund, the finance
ministry said on Wednesday.
ROMANIA ON TRACK TO MEET 2012 FISCAL GAP
Romania is on track to meet its IMF-agreed budget deficit
target of 2.2 percent of gross domestic product for 2012 and has
met a January-June deficit ceiling, Finance Minister Florin
Georgescu said on Wednesday.
ROMANIA HIDROELECTRICA CANCELS POWER DEALS
Romania's troubled state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica
has cancelled most of the deals under which it sold electricity
at below market prices, Economy Minister Daniel Chitoiu said on
Wednesday.
CHINESE ENERGY INVESTMENT TO CREATE 500 JOBS IN ROMANIA
China Huadian Engineering Co is to invest $1 billion, as
partner to Romanian state-owned energy holding Rovinari, to
build a new power plant in southwestern Romania creating 500
jobs.
CEE MARKETS
Emerging European currencies firmed against a stronger euro
on Wednesday, but uncertainty over Hungary's aid talks with
international lenders and slowing economic growth weighed on the
region's assets.
NEW IMF DEAL
Romania plans to sign a new precautionary aid-deal with the
International Monetary Fund when the current one ends, probably
for the period of 2013-2015, Finance Minister Florin Georgescu
said.
Georgescu also said Romania will meet the 1.5 percent
economic growth forecast for this year.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1,3
OLTCHIM
The economy ministry will launch the auction announcement
for the sale of a majority stake Romania holds in chemicals firm
Oltchim next week, ministry officials said.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 4
OPINION POLL
Seventy-two percent of voters want President Traian Basescu
to be impeached in a July 29 referendum, an opinion poll by
pollster Operations Research showed. The vote turnout will be of
52.34 percent, according to the poll. wwww.realitatea.net
