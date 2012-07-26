WARSAW, July 26 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen is considering buying the chain of Polish fuel stations owned by its Finnish rival Neste, PKN Chief Executive Jacek Krawiec said on Thursday.

"We will analyse the Neste project from the point of view of potential return and then we will decide whether we are interested or not," Krawiec said at a press conference.

Polish media earlier reported that Neste had approached PKN Orlen with an offer to sell its chain of approximately 100 self-service fuel stations, which has also attracted the interest of Lotos, Poland's second-biggest refiner. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)