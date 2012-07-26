WARSAW, July 26 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen
is considering buying the chain of Polish fuel
stations owned by its Finnish rival Neste, PKN Chief
Executive Jacek Krawiec said on Thursday.
"We will analyse the Neste project from the point of view of
potential return and then we will decide whether we are
interested or not," Krawiec said at a press conference.
Polish media earlier reported that Neste had approached PKN
Orlen with an offer to sell its chain of approximately 100
self-service fuel stations, which has also attracted the
interest of Lotos, Poland's second-biggest refiner.
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing
by Jon Loades-Carter)