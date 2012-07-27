Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Friday.
+ 2 hours):
PGNiG
Gas monopoly PGNiG and U.S. firm FX Energy
discovered gas in a deposit that might hold more than 1 billion
cubic metres of the fuel, Parkiet reported without citing its
sources, adding its commercial extraction might start in 2-5
years.
RENEWABLES
Poland will present an update to its work on a draft bill on
renewable energy at a press conference on Friday, the Economy
Ministry said.
