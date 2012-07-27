The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
DEBT
Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut Sicily's long-term
issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 and
warned it could cut the Italian region still further.
Italy Treasury sells 8.5 billion euros of BOT short-term
bills.
FIAT
German automaker Volkswagen rebuffed accusations
about waging an unfair price war in Europe by demanding that
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne step down as chairman of
European auto trade group ACEA.
* UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA
Unipol said on Friday it was not aware of any agreement
between the former owners of Premafin and Mediobanca
as the insurer presses ahead with plans to merge with troubled
peer Fondiaria-SAI.
* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Four potential bidders are interested in the back-office
unit that the bank intends to sell as part of its reorganisation
plans, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday.
The bank unions hold a strike on Friday against the
industrial plan.
ENEL
Shares in Chile-based regional energy company Enersis
tumbled on Thursday due to investor concerns about a planned
capital increase of up to $8.02 billion -- the largest in the
Andean nation's history. Enersis is controlled by Enel
through its Spanish unit Endesa
LUXOTTICA
Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, is
betting on sunny emerging markets to meet growth expectations
for this year as European consumers cut fashion shopping in
recession-hit Italy and Spain.
* UBS raises price target to 28.5 euros from 26.7 euros;
rating neutral
PIRELLI
Tyremaker Pirelli confirmed its operating profit outlook for
the year as it continues to focus on premium products in the
face of the global economic slowdown but trimmed its sales
guidance.
LOTTOMATICA
Gaming group Lottomatica is not concerned about Greece's
possible exit from the single euro zone currency as it presses
ahead with plans to provide Greek peer OPAP with
service support for its operations.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................