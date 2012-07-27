The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut Sicily's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 and warned it could cut the Italian region still further.

Italy Treasury sells 8.5 billion euros of BOT short-term bills.

FIAT

German automaker Volkswagen rebuffed accusations about waging an unfair price war in Europe by demanding that Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne step down as chairman of European auto trade group ACEA.

* UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA

Unipol said on Friday it was not aware of any agreement between the former owners of Premafin and Mediobanca as the insurer presses ahead with plans to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Four potential bidders are interested in the back-office unit that the bank intends to sell as part of its reorganisation plans, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday.

The bank unions hold a strike on Friday against the industrial plan.

ENEL

Shares in Chile-based regional energy company Enersis tumbled on Thursday due to investor concerns about a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion -- the largest in the Andean nation's history. Enersis is controlled by Enel through its Spanish unit Endesa

LUXOTTICA

Luxottica, the world's biggest premium eyewear maker, is betting on sunny emerging markets to meet growth expectations for this year as European consumers cut fashion shopping in recession-hit Italy and Spain.

* UBS raises price target to 28.5 euros from 26.7 euros; rating neutral

PIRELLI

Tyremaker Pirelli confirmed its operating profit outlook for the year as it continues to focus on premium products in the face of the global economic slowdown but trimmed its sales guidance.

LOTTOMATICA

Gaming group Lottomatica is not concerned about Greece's possible exit from the single euro zone currency as it presses ahead with plans to provide Greek peer OPAP with service support for its operations.

