IMF MISSION
The International Monetary Fund will start a two-week review
mission of Romania's 5 billion euro aid deal on Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
The leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta holds
weekly meeting from 1100 GMT.
ROMANIA PM DEMANDS PRESIDENT RESIGN, ROW PERSISTS
Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta demanded the president
resign on Monday, saying he had lost all credibility, but Traian
Basescu refused, indicating Sunday's referendum had not ended a
feud which has delayed vital economic reforms.
ROMANIA BRD H1 NET PROFIT AT 39.4 MLN LEI, MISSES POLL
Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by
France's Societe Generale, missed expectations for its
first-half net profit owing to rising provisions for bad loans.
CEE MARKETS
The Romanian leu paced regional gains and added 1 percent on
Monday after the country's prime minister failed to oust the
president in a referendum, diffusing for now a political battle
that had hit the currency and drawn criticism from the EU.
RETAIL
South Africa's e-commerce and media company Naspers
bought 70 percent of shares in Romania's largest
online store eMag.ro for an undisclosed amount.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
TREASURY
Romania's finance ministry will have to name a new deputy
minister in charge of public debt to replace Cristian Sporis
that will return to Raiffeisen Bank from August.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
