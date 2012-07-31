* Deutsche Bank seeks 3 bln eur in savings

* To cut 1,500 jobs at investment banking

* Overall headcount to fall by 1,900

* Shares extend gains, trade 2.3 pct higher

FRANKFURT, July 31 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said it will slash 1,900 jobs in an effort to achieve cost savings of about 3 billion euros ($3.67 billion) as part of a broader strategic overhaul unveiled by the bank's new chiefs on Tuesday.

The bank will reduce headcount in corporate banking and securities by 1,500 and cut jobs mainly outside of Germany.

It comes in response to a slowdown in financial market activity.

The bank also said it is reviewing its compensation practices, in order to address both the absolute level of compensation and the relative balance between rewards for shareholders and those for employees. Job cuts mark an about-turn for the German bank, which in April said it saw no need for layoffs at its investment bank.

Shares extended gains after the announcement and were up 2.3 percent at 25.42 euros by 1210 GMT, making them one of the biggest gainers on the STOXX Europe 600 Banks .SX7P index, which was down 0.8 percent.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)

