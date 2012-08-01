Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

MULTIMEDIA POLSKA

Companies interested in buying Poland's No. 3 cable operator are likely to file binding bids in September, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports, without naming its sources. Poland's top cable firm UPC and three other potential buyers are conducting due dilegence of the operator.

LUX MED

Poland's largest private healthcare network Lux Med will be put up for sale by its owner, private equity fund Mid Europa Partners, in the autumn, and hopes to fetch 800-900 million zlotys, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes, without naming its sources.

CENTRAL BANK

Rate setter Jan Winiecki was found guilty of slandering former governor Slawomir Skrzypek in a case dating back to 2007, writes Rzeczpospolita.

Winiecki's attorney said he would appeal the verdict, but if the ruling becomes binding, Winiecki will most likely lose his position as one of the ten members of the central bank's rate-setting body.

PMI

Manufacturing sector data PMI is due at 0700 GMT. Analysts expect the index to have fallen further to 47.4 points in July .

PBG

The troubled builder filed a lawsuit against Poland to compel it to pay 461 million zlotys ($138 million) it allegedly owes a consortium of firms that built the National Stadium for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

HAWE

The telecoms group was granted exclusive rights to negotiate the purchase of TK Telekom, the telecom infrastructure company controlled by national railway carrier.

