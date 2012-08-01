Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland
GMT + 2 hours):
MULTIMEDIA POLSKA
Companies interested in buying Poland's No. 3 cable operator
are likely to file binding bids in September, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reports, without naming its sources. Poland's top cable
firm UPC and three other potential buyers are conducting due
dilegence of the operator.
LUX MED
Poland's largest private healthcare network Lux Med will be
put up for sale by its owner, private equity fund Mid Europa
Partners, in the autumn, and hopes to fetch 800-900 million
zlotys, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes, without naming its
sources.
CENTRAL BANK
Rate setter Jan Winiecki was found guilty of slandering
former governor Slawomir Skrzypek in a case dating back to 2007,
writes Rzeczpospolita.
Winiecki's attorney said he would appeal the verdict, but if
the ruling becomes binding, Winiecki will most likely lose his
position as one of the ten members of the central bank's
rate-setting body.
PMI
Manufacturing sector data PMI is due at 0700 GMT. Analysts
expect the index to have fallen further to 47.4 points in July
.
PBG
The troubled builder filed a lawsuit against Poland to
compel it to pay 461 million zlotys ($138 million) it allegedly
owes a consortium of firms that built the National Stadium for
the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.
HAWE
The telecoms group was granted exclusive rights to negotiate
the purchase of TK Telekom, the telecom infrastructure company
controlled by national railway carrier.
*****
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.3620 Polish zlotys)