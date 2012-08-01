The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet on Wednesday Finland's Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen to discuss ways to stem a spiralling euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Italy does not need assistance from its European partners, but it might in the future need a "breathing break" from its high interest rates, Monti said in an interview published in Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat.

* DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender cut its net exposure to Spanish government bonds by 36 percent while it raised the holdings of Italian bonds by 29 percent in the second quarter, while leaving the total exposure to Piigs countries mostly unchanged.

Joblessness in the euro zone hit on Tuesday its highest level since the single currency was born, a further sign of economic desperation as hopes erode that the bloc will be saved by its central bank this week.

Investor focus remains on European Central Bank President Mario Draghi who must back up his pledge to do what it takes to protect the euro when the bank's policymakers meet on Thursday or else face deep disappointment from investors hungry for - and expecting - immediate action.

* UNICREDIT

The lender is the only one among Italy's five largest banks to have at disposal an amount of assets that could be used as collateral for ECB's financing operations bigger than corporate bonds due to expire in 2012-2014, according to a research by Mediobanca.

The bank is reported to have reached a deal to sell oil activities it had received from Italpetroli, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.

* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Capital hikes end on Wednesday, paving the way for a long-expected tie-up.

ENI

Italian oil and gas group missed expectations on Wednesday when it reported an underlying net profit in the second quarter of 1.46 billion euros ($1.80 billion). In a statement, Eni said its adjusted net profit in the second quarter rose 2 percent to 1.46 billion euros. That compared to a Reuters poll of nine analysts that had forecast an average of 1.542 billion euros.

AUTOGRILL

World's top airport retailer said on Wednesday it had won a 10-year concession to operate duty-free stores at Belem International Airport, a deal that allows it to enter the fast-growing Brazilian market. The 2012-2022 concession is expected to generate sales of over 30 million euros ($36.95 million), Autogrill said.

CELL THERAPEUTICS

Company posted a $0.28 loss for share in the second quarter.

FIAT

Shares in Fiat were briefly suspended from trading on Tuesday and were down more than 5 percent, with the market focusing on flat profit margins at its U.S. unit Chrysler despite growing volumes.

MEDIOLANUM

Italian asset manager Mediolanum expects to post a record net profit this year despite the ongoing uncertainty affecting markets, the group's Chief Executive Ennio Doris told Reuters on Tuesday.

FINMECCANICA

Italy's Finmeccanica said on Tuesday first-half core profit rose 10 percent and confirmed its 2012 targets, as the aerospace and defence group starts to benefit from restructuring efforts following big losses last year.

The defence giant ruled out the issue of equity capital to help pay back 800 million euros in bonds maturing in December 2013.

MEDIASET

Italy's largest broadcaster Mediaset posted on Tuesday a 73.5 percent fall in first-half net profit, hit by a plunge in advertising sales and by its unprofitable pay-TV business.

RESULTS

Unipol, Fiat Industrial, Enel Green Power and A2A report second quarter results on Wednesday. 

