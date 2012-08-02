BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
BRE BANK
The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reports a 20 percent rise in first-half earnings, a touch better than expected, as it is mostly spared the troubles with loans of ailing construction companies.
KGHM
The Polish state-controlled copper miner plans to raise retirement premiums by 1 percentage point to 6 percent, which should cost 17.6 million zlotys this year, Parkiet quotes Chief Executive Herbert Wirth as saying.
ENERGY MARKET
The head of Poland's energy watchdog URE, Marek Woszczyk, targets energy market liberalisation and intelligent power grids as his main goals, he tells Puls Biznesu.
