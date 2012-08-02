* Economic net income 5 cents/shr vs Street view loss 17 cents

Aug 2 Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N), a private equity firm headed by billionaire Leon Black, said on Thursday quarterly earnings plunged 66 percent as the value of its portfolio was dragged down by turbulent markets, albeit less than analysts expected.

Its funds fared better than some of its peers. Its private equity portfolio appreciated 1 percent during the quarter, while Carlyle Group LP's (CG.O) depreciated 2 percent and Blackstone Group LP's (BX.N) lost 4.2 percent.

"We reported solid financial results for the second quarter despite a challenging global market environment," Black, who last month renewed his employment agreement as CEO of the firm for three years, said in a statement.

New York-based Apollo failed to match a strong second quarter in 2011, when it exited investments including Hughes Communications Inc and its private equity funds appreciated in value much more than they did in the second quarter of 2012.

Economic net income (ENI), a measure of its profitability based on the current market value of its assets, fell to $42 million in the second quarter from $125.3 million a year earlier.

Realized carried interest income - Apollo's share of the investment profits of its funds - fell 69 percent to $56 million.

The drop in the value of Apollo's funds was driven by Apollo Investment Fund VI, whose private equity investments include casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O), cable TV operator Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.O).

After-tax ENI per share was 5 cents, down from 31 cents a year earlier. Analysts' average forecast was a loss of 17 cents a share, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

Assets under management were $104.9 billion at the end of June, up from $86.1 billion at the end of March. In April, Apollo's credit assets surpassed its buyout assets as the firm continued to diversify in a drive to make its earnings less volatile and easier for investors to anticipate.

Apollo, whose $7.1 billion acquisition of El Paso Corp's oil and natural gas assets ranks as the biggest leveraged buyout of 2012, said it invested $1.7 billion in private equity during the second quarter and had $6.6 billion in "dry powder" - capital available for buyouts - at the end of June.

The combined fair value of Apollo’s private equity funds was 46 percent above their investment cost as of the end of June, down from 48 percent at the end of March.

Apollo declared a second-quarter distribution of 24 cents per Class A share.

Black, who took home $104.2 million in 2011 dividends as a result of his 24 percent stake in Apollo, describes himself as a contrarian who sees opportunities others do not. He founded Apollo in 1990 with former Drexel Burnham colleagues Joshua Harris and Marc Rowan.

With a net worth estimated by Forbes at $3.4 billion as of the end of March, Black, 61, is a prolific art collector and was revealed last month as the mystery buyer who paid a record $120 million for Edvard Munch's masterpiece "The Scream." [ID:L3E8IB4GU]

