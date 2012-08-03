Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT
+ 2 hours):
FISCAL CUTS
Poland will continue to tighten its fiscal policy if it does
not harm the state economy but the finance ministry may lower
2013 growth forecast from the current 2.9 percent due to a
worsening external situation, the finance ministry's chief
economist said.
PEKAO
Poland's No. 2 lender reports a 1 percent drop in
second-quarter earnings on Friday as growing troubles of local
builders forced it to take fresh provisions for soured loans.
Pekao, a unit of Italy's UniCredit, earned 704
million zlotys compared to 665 million predicted by analysts
polled by Reuters.
*****
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX