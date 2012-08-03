Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

FISCAL CUTS

Poland will continue to tighten its fiscal policy if it does not harm the state economy but the finance ministry may lower 2013 growth forecast from the current 2.9 percent due to a worsening external situation, the finance ministry's chief economist said.

PEKAO

Poland's No. 2 lender reports a 1 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Friday as growing troubles of local builders forced it to take fresh provisions for soured loans.

Pekao, a unit of Italy's UniCredit, earned 704 million zlotys compared to 665 million predicted by analysts polled by Reuters.

