The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY TAX

Italian January-June tax revenue rose 4.3 percent compared with the same period last year as Prime Minister Mario Monti's austerity measures boosted receipts, the Italian Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

* MEDIOBANCA, FONDIARIA, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

The CEO of Mediobanca Alberto Nagel is not worried about fallout from a probe into allegations he obstructed regulators in the planned merger between Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI, La Repubblica said on Tuesday citing Nagel. "I am serene and I trust in the magistrates who are serious people," Nagel said.

If a pact between Nagel and the Ligrestis was proved it would not prompt market regulator Consob to order a mandatory bid on all the minorities of the Fondiaria group but only on parent holding Premafin, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing "technical" people at Consob. * ERG

Italian energy group ERG said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first half rose 90 percent boosted by its power generation and renewable energy businesses as it moves to downsize its presence in a weak refining sector.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Enel Green Power has signed a deal with a GE Capital unit to build a wind farm in North America, as Italy's biggest renewable energy company moves ahead with plans to expand further in the United States.

EDISON

Italy's second-biggest utility Edison will stop trading on the Milan stock exchange on September 10, Transalpina di Energia said on Monday. Edison is controlled by French energy giant EDF through the Transalpina vehicle.

* PARMALAT

A large part of the company's liquidity has remained firmly in the hands of French parent Lactalis, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

TERNIENERGIA

The renewables company has completed the setting up of TerniEnergia Polska in Poland, the company said on Tuesday.

