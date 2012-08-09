(Adds press digest)

TRADE

Romania's National Statistics Board will release foreign trade data for June at 0700 GMT.

TREASURY BONDS

Romania's finance ministry tenders 400 million lei ($109.29 million) worth of 2-year treasury bonds.

ROMANIA H1 ENERGY PRODUCTION DOWN 1.8 PCT Y/Y

Romania's energy production fell 1.8 percent on the year in the first half, while imports were down 4.7 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS-SERBIAN DINAR LEADS REGION'S LOSSES

Central European currencies fell on Wednesday, led by the Serbian dinar which stayed close to a record low despite the finance minister's attempts to reassure investors rattled by a power struggle over monetary policy.

TRANSELECTRICA H1 NET PROFIT SEEN AT 44.4 MLN LEI

State-owned Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica is expected to see its net profit fall 75 percent to 44.4 million lei ($12.13 million) in the first half, because of lower transported volumes of electricity.

TRANSGAZ H1 NET PROFIT SEEN AT 217.4 MLN LEI nia's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz is seen posting a 15 percent drop in its first half net profit to 217.4 million lei ($59.40 million), as lower consumption led to smaller revenues, analysts said.

Romania's government aims to list a minority stake in state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz in mid-September, Finance Minister Florin Georgescu said on Wednesday, after Romania's ambitious privatisation programme agreed under an IMF-led aid deal has been repeatedly delayed.

HIDROELECTRICA

Romania's troubled state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica will return to solvency in September or October, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Wednesday. The firm was declared insolvent in June, plagued by a previous drought and by contracts in which it sold power at below market prices.

Earlier this month it declared force majeure for the second time in less than a year due to drought and said it will cut deliveries to all contracts.

OLTCHIM

Shares in Romanian state-owned chemicals company Oltchim were suspended from trading on Wednesday on expectations the firm would announce a deadline of a tender for its sale.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

PETROM

Romania's dependency on energy imports will rise from very low levels at present to nearly half of consumption by 2030, said Mariana Gheorghe, the chief executive of the country's top oil and gas firm Petrom. She added Romania needs to invest 3-4 billion euros a year to reduce its dependency, as well as a stable regulatory framework.

