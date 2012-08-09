The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Ratings agency DBRS downgraded Italy to A from A (high) on
Wednesday, as it cut Spain to A (low) and held Ireland at the
same rating. The moves did not modify the charges the European
Central Bank imposes to banks using Italy's, Spain's or
Ireland's bonds as collateral.
Italy's said on Wednesday it would offer eight billion euros
of 12-month Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular mid-month
auction on August 13.
UNIPOL
Italian insurer Unipol confirmed on Wednesday that,
according to final figures, its capital increase had been 72.87
percent subscribed for ordinary shares. The 1.1 billion euros
cash call is part of a planned merger with troubled insurer
Fondiaria-SAI.
Unipol publishes its first-half results on Thursday.
Underwriting banks of the twin 1.1 billion euro capital
increases at Unipol and Fondiaria are seeking a partner to buy
unsubscribed rights worth about 600 million euros, Corriere
della Sera said. The banks led by Mediobanca are
expected to start sounding out possible buyers in the coming
days, it said.
* MONTE DEI PASCHI
Trade unions have suspended a strike due for Monday after
the bank backtracked from plans to outsource 2,350 workers,
several newspapers said.
FIAT
Chrysler, the smallest U.S. automaker which is
majority-owned by Fiat, will idle one of its Ohio plants this
month to prepare for the next generation of Jeep sport-utility
vehicles.
MEDIASET
Berenberg raises price target to eur 1.65 from eur 1.55;
rating buy
* GENERALI
SocGen cuts price target to eur 12.4 from eur 15.3; rating
buy
* PRYSMIAN
HSBC raises price target to eur 18 from eur 16.5; rating
overweight
