Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland
GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases second-quarter wage
growth data at 1200 GMT.
TVN
The broadcaster turns to a larger-than-expected net loss of
231 million zlotys in the second quarter after booking an
impairment charge on the sale of its Internet arm.
MOODY'S
The surge in demand for Poland's sovereign debt among
foreign investors has reduced the country's borrowing costs,
which is a boost to its credit rating, Moody's rating agency
says.
LOT
Poland could help its flag carrier by having the state
agency ARP buy some of its assets, writes Puls Biznesu.
PGE, PEP
Poland's top utility PGE is among several groups interested
in buying wind and biomass energy producer PEP, writes Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna.
HAWE
The telecom group is seeking funding for the purchase of the
telecoms infrastructure arm of Poland's state rail company PKP,
writes Rzeczpospolita.
*****
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.2534 Polish zlotys)