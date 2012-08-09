Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office releases second-quarter wage growth data at 1200 GMT.

TVN

The broadcaster turns to a larger-than-expected net loss of 231 million zlotys in the second quarter after booking an impairment charge on the sale of its Internet arm.

MOODY'S

The surge in demand for Poland's sovereign debt among foreign investors has reduced the country's borrowing costs, which is a boost to its credit rating, Moody's rating agency says.

LOT

Poland could help its flag carrier by having the state agency ARP buy some of its assets, writes Puls Biznesu.

PGE, PEP

Poland's top utility PGE is among several groups interested in buying wind and biomass energy producer PEP, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

HAWE

The telecom group is seeking funding for the purchase of the telecoms infrastructure arm of Poland's state rail company PKP, writes Rzeczpospolita.

*****

