Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

MOODY'S ON POLAND'S RATING

An upgrade of Poland's stable rating outlook is unlikely given the slowing economy and relatively high current account deficit and foreign debt, Moody's rating agency lead analyst on Poland said on Thursday.

BPH TFI

Three mutual fund managers Altus TFI, Quercus TFI and Investors TFI are on a shortlist of potential buyers of BPH TFI, a mutual fund unit of GE Money's Bank BPH, and are willing to pay 150-180 million zlotys ($46-55 million), Parkiet reported without naming its sources.

RENEWABLES

The draft bill on renewable energy, presented by the Economy Ministry at the end of July, increases the risks undertaken by investors willing to invest in renewables, the CEO of Poland's top utility PGE, Krzysztof Kilian wrote in an opinion published by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

POLL

Analysts expect Romania's leu to outperform its Central European peers in the next 12 months according to a Reuters poll published on Thursday, as political tensions which have knocked the currency down are seen easing towards the end of 2012.

