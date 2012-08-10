The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* FINMECCANICA

Rome will decide on Friday on special government powers in the air defence company, ringfencing the core defence business but excluding energy and transport business, Il Corriere della Sera said.

* SARAS

Saras, one of Italy's leading oil refiners, said on Friday its core earnings in the second quarter fell 2 percent hit by maintenance and a fall in oil prices.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI

Rating agency S&P cut its rating on Unipol Assicurazioni to BBB from BBB+, saying the gorup's financial profile had weakened as a result of its merger with Premafin and Fondiaria-SAI. S&Ps by contrast raised Fondiaria's rating and that of Milano Assicurazioni to B+, arguing Fondiaria's capital adequacy had been restored after the capital increase launched as part of the rescue deal by Unipol.

Separately, Unipol said its net profit in the first six months rose 112 percent.

SNAM

The antitrust authority has given the go-ahead to the acquisizion of a 30 percent stake in Snam by state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, it said on Thursday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................