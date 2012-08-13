Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

KGHM

A new mining tax has hit net profits at KGHM, Europe's seond-biggest copper producer, with second-quarter results down 35 percent on the same period last year.

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank's management board member Andrzej Raczko tells Gazeta Wyborcza that possible rapid withdrawls of funds from locl banks by their foreign parents could hurt Poland's economic growth, although overall he expects the predicted slowdown "relatively light."

POLIMEX

The new head of the troubled builder, Robert Oppenheim, wants to cut costs and speed up restructuring to keep the company afloat, he tells Parkiet.

The company fired its Chief Executive Konrad Jaskola on Friday as the group continues talks with banks to restructure its debilitating debt pile of 2.5 billion zlotys.

TPSA

Chief executive Maciej Witucki, tells Rzeczpospolita Poland's top telcoms group expects the second half of 2012 to be just as difficult as the first one, flagging further cost cuts and focus on client base growth.

PEP

Jan Kulczyk, Poland's richest man, offers 671 million zlotys ($202.43 million) for green energy firm PEP, which put itself up for sale earlier this year.

