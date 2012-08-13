(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Aug 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Romania's central bank is expected to release June current account data.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 700 million lei in 251-day treasury bills.

U.S. ENVOY TO DISCUSS DEMOCRACY CONCERNS WITH ROMANIA

A U.S. envoy will meet Romanian government officials in Bucharest on Sunday to discuss concerns about democracy in the country, the U.S. State department said, after attempts by the prime minister to oust the president.

* Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip H. Gordon is expected to meet interim President Crin Antonescu on Monday. Agerpres

ROMANIA FAILS TO UPHOLD RULE OF LAW, EU SAYS

The European Commission, citing delays in validating a referendum on impeaching Romania's president, said on Friday the Romanian government had reneged on its commitment to protect democracy and the rule of law.

ROMANIA INFLATION RISES TO 3 PERCENT Y/Y IN JULY

Romania's annual inflation jumped to 3 percent on the year in July, from June's 2 percent, above market expectations, official data showed on Friday.

ROMANIA INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DOWN 0.4 PCT M/M IN JUNE

Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.4 percent on the month in June and was up 1.4 percent on the year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

ROMANIA SEEKS TO PROBE EX-MINISTER IN REFERENDUM ROW

Romanian prosecutors asked parliament on Friday to approve an investigation against a former junior minister for suspected abuses in organising a controversial July 29 referendum to impeach President Traian Basescu.

EU SAYS MONITORING FRANCE OVER WAVE OF ROMA EXPULSIONS

The European Union is closely watching how France expels members of the Roma community to ensure their removal is consistent with the bloc's rules on the free movement of people, a spokeswoman for its executive arm said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty led losses against a weaker euro in emerging Europe on Friday as a currency rally stalled, with investors eyeing next week's slew of economic growth data for signs of direction on interest rates.

OLTCHIM

The economy ministry plans to sell in a Sept. 14 auction a majority stake Romania holds in chemicals firm Oltchim . The ministry set an indicative price of 1.147 billion lei ($311.46 million) for the stake.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 4

