Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland releases wage growth data for July at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect wages to have risen 3.9 percent year-on-year last month.

PHN

Poland plans to come back to the stalled initial public offering of its real estate company PHN and list it in Warsaw in autumn, but will not float it at all cost, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski as saying.

NUCLEAR POWER

Poland's top utility PGE, its rivals Tauron and Enea, as well as copper miner KGHM are in talks over cooperation in the construction of Poland's first nuclear plant, daily Parkiet quoted the country's treasury minister as saying.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

