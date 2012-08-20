The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* TELECOM ITALIA

JP Morgan downgrades Telecom Italia savings shares to neutral from overweight.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday the end of the economic crisis in his country was in sight and that the euro zone must not let the single currency become a source of friction between the north and south in the bloc.

EDISON

EDF is preparing to restructure the debts of Edison, with the first step to be taken after Edison's delisting in September by reimbursing a 1.2 billion euro credit line given to Transalpina di Energia in 2005, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

IMPREGILO

A judge will examine Gavio's request to block Salini from gaining control of the builder because of alleged irregularities on Aug 29, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

TELECOM ITALIA

A Brazilian administrative judge has rules against the company in a case involving alleged tax arrears for 550 million euros owed by Telecom's Brazilian unit Tim Celular, Il Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. Telecom is appealing against the ruling.

CAMFIN, PIRELLI

The Malacalza family who is pressing for a capital increase at Camfin has requested the opinion of independent experts, La Stampa said on Saturday, ahead of Camfin's board meeting on Aug.29.

MID AND SMALL CAPS

KME GROUP

The chairman of KME Group, Salvatore Orlando, has died, the company said on Saturday.

