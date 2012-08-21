Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
LOTOS
Polish refiner Lotos swings to a
higher-than-expected loss in the second quarter because of an
impairment charge on its ailing North Sea oil platform Yme.
EKO HOLDING
Private equity funds including Advent International is
interested in buying the retail group, writes Parkiet, without
citing its sources.
NET INFLATION
The central bank releases July net inflation. Economists
expect the figure at 2.3 percent.
