Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
POLIMEX
Russian company VIS Construction Group is mulling investing
at least 100 million euro ($125 million) in the indebted Polish
construction company Polimex, Parkiet daily reported citing a
source close to Polimex.
PKO BP
Poland's largest bank is ready for foreign acquisitions,
especially in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, as well as Ukraine
and Hungary, PKO's chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello told
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily. Jagiello said also that PKO could
pursue buys together with Poland's largest insurer PZU.
PEP
Green energy firm PEP's largest shareholder, pension fund
Generali OFE, does not plan to sell its 19.8-percent stake in
response to the bid from Polenergia Holding that belongs to
Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk, Parkiet daily reported without
naming its sources.
LOTOS
Polish refiner plans to spend around $200 million this year
on a stake in an upstream project off Norway, doubling the
group's crude oil output and helping mitigate the effects of
investments in troubled oil field Yme.
