* Czech spot falls sharply on forecast for high wind output * POLPX to run auction for 50 MW of baseload power in 2013 WARSAW, Aug 24 Prices of Czech power for the next working day slumped on Friday due to forecasts for higher wind generation, traders said. Liquidity was thin. Electricity for Monday delivery fell over 10 euros to 45.5 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany on Monday surging to 5.0 GW from 1.1 GW on Friday. Wind power on Sunday is to hit 12.1 GW, with the over-the-counter market pricing power for that day at 23 euros. Further along the curve, the Cal '13 baseload lost 20 cents to 48.35 euros on the over-the-counter market and was assessed at 48.40 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Market participants expect more intensive trading in the coming weeks, ahead of crucial European Union decisions on the supply of CO2 emission permits. "If not next week, then the one after next will be more interesting as vacation time will be over," a trader said. "Some see the Cal'13 rising through mid-September, expecting an announcement on a CO2 supply cut," he said. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 22 cents to 49.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. In Poland, power exchange POLPX will run an auction on Thursday for delivery of 50 megawatts of baseload power throughout 2013. Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.3 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed on Friday. Polish electricity for Saturday fell to 179.68 zlotys from 191.76 zlotys on POLPX. On Hungary's HUPX, the price of power for Saturday dropped to 61 euros from 81.04 euros the previous day. Oil fell below $115 a barrel on Friday as signs of weakness in the global economy weighed on the demand outlook, although a host of supply-side concerns kept losses in check. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, fell 6 cents to 8.10 euros a tonne at 1231 GMT. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Erica Billingham)