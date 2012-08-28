UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Aug 28 Indebted German auto parts supplier Schaeffler does not rule out production cutbacks towards the end of the year as sales growth may slow in coming months, Chief Executive Juergen Geissinger said on Tuesday on a conference call. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources