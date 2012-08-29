Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer reports a surprising 17-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit thanks to strong results from investments.

PZU will ask the financial regulator to allow it to hand back a larger chunk of its earnings to shareholders as dividends next year, its chief executive tells Parkiet.

Poland's top utility posts a 12 percent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday, helped by the launch of the country's largest power unit last year.

The Polish coal miner posts a near three-fold increase in its second-quarter net earnings on higher coal output.

The refiner doesn't rule out seeking damages from Talisman, the Canadian operator of the ill-fated North Sea Yme oil platform, its chief executive tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

The lender may issue shares to allow it to meet the expectations of financial supervision regarding a higher percentage of traded shares, its head tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

The government will receive the 2013 draft budget on September 6, writes Rzeczpospolita.

