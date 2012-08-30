Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GDP

Poland releases second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Analysts expect growth of the European Union's biggest Eastern economy to slow to 2.9 percent from 3.5 percent in the first three months of the year . (0800)

ENEA

First-half net profit at Poland's No. 3 utility rise 10 percent to 456 million zlotys ($139.3 million), beating market expectations of 421 zlotys.

DIVIDENDS

Poland will seek to squeeze bigger dividends from state companies next year to help keep budget under control, writes Puls Biznesu.

ASSECO POLAND

The Polish software group is targeting Russian R-Style Softlab for an acquisition, writes Puls Biznesu, citing website cnews.ru.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's top media group to release second-quarter results. Analysts expect its net profit at 100 million zlotys.

POLIMEX

The new head of the indebted Polish builder says he is in talks with possible new investors and will also sell some businesses in an effort to prevent the company following a local rival into bankruptcy protection.

