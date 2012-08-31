* Langeled pipeline flows down to 20 mcm

* Maintenance to affect flows to Belgium

OSLO Aug 31 Norwegian gas flows to Britain fell on Friday morning, but rose to France, while remaining steady to Germany and Belgium.

Total deliveries to Europe, including the UK, were down by 7.9 million cubic metres (mcm) to 231.6 mcm per day at 0700 GMT from Thursday's average of 239.5 mcm, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.

Flows through the Langeled pipeline to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, dropped by 13.6 mcm to 20.2 mcm, putting total deliveries to the UK at 23.2 mcm.

Deliveries through the Vesterled pipeline, which brings gas to St. Fergus terminal, have resumed after interruption on Thursday.

Exports to France rose by 5.1 mcm to 44.8 mcm as more gas was likely rerouted from Britain through the Sleipner hub in the North Sea.

Combined deliveries to Germany and Netherlands remained stable at 128.8 mcm afer falling on Thursday due to inspection of Norpipe pipeline.

Flows to Belgium were also steady at 34.8 mcm, but they are to stop from September 3 until September 5 due to maintenance at Zeebrugge terminal.

That could result in more gas sent to Britain through the Langeled pipeline, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Gas production from the Norwegian continental shelf has already been reduced by about 68 mcm due to partial maintenance at the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant and some gas fields.

Here are the last spot price settlements on August 30:

NBP: 56.2 p/th (24.2 euros/MWh)

NCG: 25.0 euros MWh

TTF: 24.9 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 24.7 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 25.0 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 24.8 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)