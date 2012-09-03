Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PMI

Manufacturing sector PMI data for August is due at 0700 GMT. Analysts expect the sector to have contracted again, with the index falling to 48.95 points.

GROWTH IN CEE

Poland will remain Central and Eastern Europe's fastest growing economy, but achieving this will require more effort than in the first wave of the economic crisis, chief economist at European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Eric Berglof, told daily Rzeczpospolita.

POLIMEX

Troubled Polish builder Polimex plans to issue shares worth some 500 million zlotys ($150.68 million) to cover its current funding needs, the company's chief executive, Robert Oppenheim, said on Friday.

PBG

Beleaguered Polish builder PBG posted a 1.7 billion zlotys ($512 million) net loss in the first half of 2012 after writing down the value of its assets due to ongoing problems with liquidity, it said on Saturday.

PETROLINVEST

Oil exploration firm Petrolinvest is considering the sale of its units EcoEnergy, Silurian and Wisent, some of which hold shale gas exploration licences in Poland, Rzeczpospolita reported on Saturday without citing its sources.

PSE-OPERATOR

Poland's PSE-Operator and the Swedish National Grid (SVK) said on Friday they had completed their acquisition of full control of the 600 megawatt SwePol power link.

