BUCHAREST, Sept 5
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
ROMANIA EUROBOND
Romania drew good demand at a tap issue of a 10-year
Eurobond on Tuesday, padding its financing buffer and benefiting
from investor interest in higher-yielding Central European paper
as returns on core European debt have diminished.
JULY PPI DATA
Romanian industrial producer prices rose 5.7
percent on the year in July and 1 percent from the previous
month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Tuesday.
WAGES
Net average wages in Romania rose by 5.8 percent on the year
to 1,556 lei ($440) in July and edged 0.3 percent higher from
the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on
Tuesday.
ROMANIA GOVT SUPPORT SLIPS BUT SET TO WIN ELECTION
Romania's leftist government has lost support following its
failed attempt to impeach the country's president but would
still win an outright majority in a parliamentary election later
this year, an opinion poll suggested on Tuesday.
BUDGET DEFICIT
Romania ran a consolidated budget deficit of 1.2 percent of
gross domestic product in the first eight months of 2012, Ziarul
Financiar quoted government sources as saying citing preliminary
CEE MARKETS
Poland's 5-year bond yields hit an all-time low on Tuesday
ahead of a Polish central bank meeting that could give clues on
how soon borrowing costs may be cut to stimulate a slowing
economy.
Currencies across the central European region were little
changed and traders said activity was subdued before a European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to unveil
details of a long-awaited bond-buying scheme to tackle the euro
zone debt crisis.
TRANSGAZ
Rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the long-term
foreign and local currency ratings of Romanian state-owned gas
pipeline operator Transgaz to BB from BB+, saying
"continued regulatory uncertainty and high ongoing dividend
payments could weaken the group's financial risk profile".
WIND ENERGY
Romania could have up to 3,200 MW of wind energy installed
by the end of 2014 -- from the current 1,390 MW -- barring a
deterioration of the euro zone debt crisis or changes in
Romania's legislation, a study estimated.
