GDP DATA
The National Statistics Board will release final GDP data
for the second quarter at 0700 GMT.
DEBT TENDER
Romania's finance ministry tenders 600 million lei ($167.92
million) in one-year treasury bills.
MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS
A Reuters poll of 14 analysts showed a median forecast for
annual inflation in August of 3.7 percent, with a monthly
advance of 0.4 percent. The National Statistics Board will
release inflation data on Sept. 11.
Analysts largely expect the central bank to keep its
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent at least until
the end of the first quarter of 2013.
AUGUST UNEMPLOYMENT
Romania's unemployment rate rose marginally to 4.9 percent
in August from 4.8 percent the previous month and was flat on
the year, the national employment agency said on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
A jump in the euro pulled emerging Europe's currencies
higher on Wednesday, with the Polish zloty shrugging off news of
a higher 2012 budget deficit and a possible October rate cut,
and the Czech crown ignoring a looming government crisis.
CEE CURRENCIES
Central European currencies are expected to give up some
ground against the euro before seeing gains next year as the
euro zone crisis and the prospect of central bank interest rate
cuts cloud the short-term outlook, a Reuters poll showed on
Wednesday.
FUND MANAGERS PICK UP HALF OF ROMANIA'S TAP
Fund managers bought half of the 750 million euros worth of
June 2018 Eurobonds Romania sold on Tuesday.
BAD LOANS
Romanian banks will probably see the share of non-performing
loans continuing to rise to over 20 percent, from 16.8 percent
at the end of June, the head of the central bank's supervisory
unit said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
