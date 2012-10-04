Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATES

Poland kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, surprising analysts who had expected a cut and prompting concerns the central bank may have left it too late to counter a sharp economic slowdown.

DEBT

Poland's finance ministry offers 3.0-5.0 billion zlotys in bonds due January 2017, April 2017 and January 2021.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

The slowdown in Poland's economy is temporary and there is no reason for the recovery not to start in 2014 or by the end of 2013, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski told the Financial Times.

JSW

Coking coal miner JSW might pay a dividend from 2012 profit exceeding 30 percent of the group's consolidated net profit, deputy economy minister Tomasz Tomczykiewicz told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in an interview.

PBG

The troubled builder's CEO Wieslaw Rozacki made an offer to Poland's treasury for the state-owned development agency ARP to enter PBG's shareholding structure, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without citing its sources.

