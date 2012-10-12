Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PM'S POLICY SPEECH
Prime Minister Donald Tusk to give a speech in a parliament
starting at 0700 GMT. For a preview on the PM's speech, click on
POLIMEX
Polish state-run agency ARP wants to buy new shares in the
beleaguered local builder Polimex at up to 0.5 zlotys per share,
the company said, offering creditors the chance to convert their
outstanding debt into shares valued at up to 0.6 zlotys each.
Russian VIS group has filed its offer for a 33-percent stake
in Polimex at a higher price than ARP, but the Polish group's
shareholders will not allow a Russian company into Polimex,
daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying.
LOTOS/PKN
Poland's state-owned oil refiner Lotos is looking
into Finnish Neste's sale of its 106 Polish gas
stations, with Lotos' larger local rival PKN Orlen also
not saying "no," daily Parkiet reported.
PKO
Poland largest bank may issue euro debt, its deputy chief
Jakub Papierski told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview,
without going into details over value or timing.
PZU
Poland's No.1 insurer wants to lure local pension funds into
joint investments on the real estate market, daily Puls Biznesu
quoted PZU's board member Ryszard Trepczynski as saying.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX