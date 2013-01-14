LONDON Jan 14 British music and DVD retailer HMV will announce on Monday that it will appoint Deloitte as its administrator, a source close to the company said.

HMV has struggled in declining music, DVD and games markets and in December warned a breach of its banking agreements was likely after a poor start to Christmas trading.

The firm has a total of 239 stores in the UK and Ireland and employs around 4,350 staff.