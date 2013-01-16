* Third quarter organic revenue up 7 percent
* Sees high-single digit FY organic revenue growth
* Shares rise 0.3 pct
LONDON, Jan 16 British credit information firm
Experian on Wednesday reported a 7 percent rise in
revenue growth excluding acquisitions for the third quarter of
its fiscal year, benefiting from strong growth in Latin America.
Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for
banks, landlords and retailers, also said it expected "high
single digit" organic revenue growth for the full year, with
growth in the whole second half similar to the third quarter.
"We delivered widespread growth demonstrating the breadth of
our portfolio and continued successful execution of our growth
strategy, helping us to withstand ongoing pressures in the
global economy," Chief Executive Don Robert said in a statement.
The company reiterated its guidance for modest margin
improvement for the full year.
Revenue excluding acquisitions rose by 11 percent in Latin
America, where the company saw strong growth in Colombia and
Peru, driven by demand for credit monitoring products.
Shares in Experian were up 0.3 percent at 1,040 pence in
early trading on Wednesday, valuing the business at 10.5 billion
pounds.
The company said last November it would invest $110 million
in a restructuring programme aimed at reducing costs and
increasing its focus on key markets.