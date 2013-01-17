FRANKFURT Jan 17 Germany's DVB Bank is in talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) after one of its ships fled detention in Sri Lankan waters due to debt payment claims, a bank spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Sri Lanka's navy said earlier the MV Amina fled late on Wednesday. Last week the navy had fired warning shots to prevent the vessel from leaving.

"The ship Amina has broken the arrest; that is a very unusual move. DVB is in talks with IRISL to find out how to further proceed now," the DVB spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman added DVB Bank was seeking to seize a further two Iranian ships, after obtaining an order from a Singapore court, for debt claims. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; writing by Jonathan Saul in London; editing by Jane Baird)