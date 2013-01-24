LONDON Jan 24 The London Stock Exchange beat analyst forecasts with a slight rise in quarterly income to 208.9 million pounds ($330 million), a performance its chief executive Xavier Rolet said was "another good quarter".

The LSE said on Thursday income for the three months to the end of December was up 6 percent on the same period in 2011 and slightly above consensus analyst predictions of 200 million pounds.

The British exchange's 44 percent increase in data services income to 76 million pounds wiped out a 4 percent fall in capital markets revenue to 66.3 million pounds and a 17 percent slide in net treasury income to 27.8 million pounds.

"This has been another good quarter. The Group has continued to benefit from a more diversified range of businesses with particularly strong performances from our Information Services and our Technology operations", said Rolet in an Interim Management Statement on Thursday.