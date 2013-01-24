LONDON Jan 24 The London Stock Exchange
beat analyst forecasts with a slight rise in quarterly income to
208.9 million pounds ($330 million), a performance its chief
executive Xavier Rolet said was "another good quarter".
The LSE said on Thursday income for the three months to the
end of December was up 6 percent on the same period in 2011 and
slightly above consensus analyst predictions of 200 million
pounds.
The British exchange's 44 percent increase in data services
income to 76 million pounds wiped out a 4 percent fall in
capital markets revenue to 66.3 million pounds and a 17 percent
slide in net treasury income to 27.8 million pounds.
"This has been another good quarter. The Group has continued
to benefit from a more diversified range of businesses with
particularly strong performances from our Information Services
and our Technology operations", said Rolet in an Interim
Management Statement on Thursday.