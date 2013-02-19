Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): ALLEGED CIA PRISONS The prosecution in Cracow is to drop charges of allowing a war crime and exceeding one's authorities against former head of Polish intelligence Zbigniew Siemiatkowski in the case of alleged CIA prisons, Gazeta Wyborcza reported without naming its source. OPOLE RULING A Polish court will rule on Feb. 19 whether to allow an 11.6-billion zloty ($3.76 billion) investment in new power units by Poland's top utility PGE, a decision keenly awaited by struggling local builders. OUTPUT DATA The Polish statistics office will publish industrial output and producer prices index (PPI) data for January at 1300 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the figures to come in at -3.15 percent and -1.1 percent, respectively. FISCAL PACT Poland's parliament will debate the country's accession to the fiscal pact. HITACHI Hitachi will not considerably improve its 4.96 billion zloty joint bid with Budimex for the construction of the 450 megawatt lignite-fired unit in PGE's Turow power plant, the deputy head of Hitachi Power Europe told the Rzeczpospolita daily. PGE, ORGANGE COOPERATION Poland's largest utility PGE and the incumbent operator Orange Polska have signed a letter of intent to cooperate, among others, in cross selling each others products, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. MEDICOVER Medical services group Medicover plans to spend several million zlotys on investments and does not rule out bidding for public hospitals in small towns, its chief executive, Pawel Kacprzyk, told the daily Puls Biznesu. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1372 Polish zlotys)