DUBAI Feb 21 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Sentiment rattled by liquidation talk, Fed minutes

* Brent slips toward $115 as sell-off continues

* ANALYSIS-Iran economy far from collapse as sanctions tighten

* StanChart hires ex-RBS banker Emmet for top MidEast M&A job

* Turkey lures Asian investors as it looks east for capital

* Political instability erodes gains by Tunisia economy

* Morocco inflation steady at 2.6 pct in January

* Fed minutes send warning on durability of bond buying

* China c.bank chief set to keep job in reshuffle-sources

* U.S. seeks to tackle trade secret theft by China, others

* Fearing stumble, Japan PM eyes opposition for BOJ succession

EGYPT

* OCI share deal faces delays as Egypt queries plan

* Egypt tries to lure back exiled businessmen

* Egypt govt offers convicted investors "reconciliation".

* Egypt says economy grew 2.4 pct in second half of 2012

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai denies abuse allegation by Britons held on drug charges

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia, Qatar press for more help to Syrian rebels

QATAR

* Printemps owners in talks with Qatari investors

BAHRAIN

* MIDEAST MONEY-Bahrain hangs on as banking centre amid political turmoil

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Q4 attributable net income up 24 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)