EURO DEBATE
President Bronislaw Komorowski holds a joint meeting with
the government to discuss Poland's plans to adopt the common
currency. 0900 GMT.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Operator Deutsche Telekom does not exclude The possibility
that takeovers in Poland would accompany its strategy of organic
growth, Claudia Nemat, one of the company's board members, told
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
NORDEA BANK POLSKA
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports citing unnamed sources that
Nordea Bank Sweden is considering selling its Polish
unit Nordea Bank Polska and has hired Bank of America/Merrill
Lynch to look for buyers.
NETIA
Four board members of Polish telecom Netia will get a bonus
if the company finds a strategic or financial buyer for 90
percent of its shares within three years, Parkiet daily reported
citing the company's annual statement.
