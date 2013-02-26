BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has raised a combined USD1.5bn through the placement of a rare dual-tranche bond offering made up of senior and subordinated notes.
The lender priced a USD750m 2.50% five-year senior unsecured bond at a re-offer price of 99.636 to yield 2.578%, or 165bp over mid-swaps and a USD750m 4.50% 10-year subordinated bond at a reoffer price of 99.127 to yield 4.61%, or 265bp over mid-swaps.
The senior notes are expected to be rated A/A+, while the subordinated notes are likely to be rated A-/A.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barclays, ING, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and RBS are the leads on the Reg S-only transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.