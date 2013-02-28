Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
The central bank releases inflationary expectations for
February (1300).
BOND ISSUES
The Finance Ministry is to publish its debt issue plans for
March.
TPSA
France Telecom will retain its stake in the Polish
unit for the long term and plans neither to sell or buy TPSA
shares, The French group's vice president told Puls Biznesu.
LOTOS, TARNOW
The joint investment of refiner Lotos and chemical group
Tarnow in a petrochemical plant in Gdansk is estimated at 6-8
billion zlotys ($1.89-2.52 billion), Lotos chief executive told
Rzeczpospolita.
The refiner, which cooperates with the American firm
CalEnergy on exploration of gas fields under the bottom of the
Baltic Sea, may start testing wells in autumn, providing that
seismic tests are successful.
KGHM
The copper producer will spend 1.7 billion zlotys on
investment in its largest smelter in Glogow, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna said.
($1 = 3.1783 Polish zlotys)