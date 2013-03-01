* One-month risk reversals show bias for more euro weakness
* Demand for sub-$1.30 euro/dollar strikes increase
* Some likelihood of $1.28 over next month - traders
* Hedge funds main buyers of downside euro/dollar strikes
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, March 1 Fleet-footed investors,
including hedge funds, are betting in the options market that
the euro still has some way to fall after political instability
in Italy sparked worries about a flare-up in the debt crisis.
Options traders cited growing demand for one-month euro puts
-- bets the currency will weaken -- exercisable at $1.28,
suggesting the single currency could fall against the dollar to
levels not seen since November, within a month or even sooner.
Traders said large hedge funds have been the main buyers of
options betting on a lower euro against the dollar.
"Large funds started (buying) even before the Italian
elections, so it is more or less a free trade for them now, with
spot (levels) here," Martyn Harrison, FX options trader at Marex
Spectron, a London-based trading house.
Just a month ago, the markets showed investors betting on
short-term euro gains after the European Central Bank turned
cautiously optimistic about the euro zone's prospects.
The euro hit a 15-month high above $1.37 on Feb. 1,
helped in part by slightly tighter liquidity conditions after
European banks repaid cheap loans taken earlier. That saw the
ECB's balance sheet contract at a time when both the Federal
Reserve, Bank of Japan and the Bank of England were expanding
theirs, giving the euro a fillip.
But all that seems to have changed, having fallen this week
from a high of $1.3175 on Monday to below $1.30 on Friday.
One-month euro/dollar implied volatility -- a
gauge of expected market moves and key to option pricing derived
from options prices -- jumped to 10.1 percent on Tuesday, its
highest since August 2012. It was last at 8.75 percent, still
higher than at the end of last year.
"The market is more nervous since the Italian election
results with a significant pick up in the front end of the
implied volatility curve," Harrison at Marex Spectron said.
Analysts said this week's moves signalled the return of
erratic currency moves to the FX markets and that volatility and
the cost of hedging against euro weakness elevated.
The euro's outlook is clouded by expectations the ECB may
lower growth and inflation forecasts next Thursday. That could
pave the way for future interest rate cuts and exacerbate the
euro's losses.
This week, investors sold the currency on concerns the euro
zone economy remains weak and on worries that uncertainty after
last weekend's election in Italy could jeopardise reform and
push the country's borrowing costs higher.
This could spill over to Spain despite a conditional pledge
from the ECB to buy bonds of struggling euro zone countries,
could hurt the euro, at least in the near term.
It hit $1.2966, its lowest in 2013 and it has already lost
1.6 percent this year. Earlier this week one-month risk
reversals, which measure the relative demand for
options on the euro rising or falling, displayed their highest
bias for euro weakness since late June.
"Risk reversals are now in favour of euro puts highlighting
both more euro weakness and investors' propensity to pay more
for hedging potential risk," said a trader at a large European
bank, citing some short-term euro puts at $1.28 with a one-month
maturity.
Traders and strategists said option prices could jump
because many in the market were still not expecting a dramatic
drop in the euro. So a whippy move down could see many investors
caught short and trigger a rush to protect themselves against
further weakness.
"Since the start of the year, investors are extremely quick
to position themselves on the same themes at the same time,
putting the liquidity of the option market under temporary
strain," said Stephane Bataille, FX options trading strategist
at Citi.
"Any move lower in the euro will definitively drive the vols
sharply higher not only as nervousness increases but also as
demand for downside options intensifies."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)