Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): PMI Markit/HSBC is to release manufacturing PMI index for February at 0800 GMT. GDP Poland's statistical office is to release Q4 2012 economic growth data at 0900 GMT. JUSTICE MINISTER Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will decide on Monday whether to dismiss Justice Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, a spokesman said on Thursday, bringing to a head a long-standing feud that threatens to destabilise the ruling coalition's majority in parliament. KGHM Europe's No.2 copper producer reported lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings, hit by a new mining tax and compared to a one-off boosted year-ago period, it said on Friday. KGHM also raised the estimated overall costs of its key Chilean copper project in Sierra Gorda by over a third to $3.9 billion in the face of rising exploration costs. TPSA Poland's No.1 telecom, a unit of France Telecom, may cut up to 5,000 jobs between 2014 and 2016 because it is under pressure from an economic slowdown and rising competition, the daily Puls Biznesu reported on Friday. PKO BP The state-owned Poczta Polska has rejected the offer by Poland's top lender PKO BP to buy a 75-percent stake in Bank Pocztowy and is now planning to take over the remaining stake from PKO, Rzeczpospolita daily wrote. SHALE GAS Poland's Finance Ministry plans to levy a 1.5-percent and 3-percent tax on shale and conventional gas, respectively. All taxes and payments connected with oil and gas exploration will total 40 percent of the secor's profits, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX